New 40MW Solar Hybrid Power Plant for Syama Gold Mine in Africa

The Syama Solar Hybrid Power Plant will combine solar, battery, and heavy fuel oil (HFO) technologies. The innovative project is expected, when constructed, to be the world’s largest off-grid, fully integrated hybrid power plant for a stand-alone mining operation. The new power plant will replace the existing historic 28MW diesel fired power station at Syama.

Under an Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, Ignite Energy, according to the Power Purchase Agreement, will be responsible for the design, construction, ownership, funding, and operation of the new solar hybrid power facility on an exclusive basis and will supply power to Resolute on a guaranteed basis subject to a maximum tariff over a term of between 12 and 20 years. The PPA is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2019 allowing for a staged development of the Solar Hybrid Power Plant to commence in 2019 and be commissioned during 2020.

The new project is expected to generate savings of up to 40 percent on the current operating costs of power at Syama. The replacement of Resolute’s existing diesel generated power plant will reduce reliance on, and exposure to, diesel prices. The new power facility will also provide significant environmental benefits including lower carbon emissions as a result of solar power generation and the greater efficiencies of integrated battery storage hybrid technology and improved engine technologies.

Managing Director and CEO, John Welborn, was pleased to announce the signing of the JDA following a comprehensive global evaluation process seeking the most cost effective, environmentally friendly power solution for Syama.

“Resolute aims to be a leader in mining innovation and to promote responsible and sustainable positive economic growth in Africa. The partnership with Ignite Energy to develop a low cost solar hybrid power solution for Syama will establish the company as a global leader in energy solutions for the mining sector.

“The scale of this project will be a world first – a unique combination of solar, battery, and HFO storage and generation capacity which will provide Syama with long term low cost electricity with minimal capital requirements,” Welborn stated.