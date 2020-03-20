Friday, 20 March 2020

Saipem Signs Cooperation Agreement with Equinor to Develop Floating Solar

Saipem and Equinor have recently signed a cooperation agreement to develop a floating solar panel park technological solution for near coastal applications.
Courtesy of Saipem

The technology will be based on the in-house developed concept by Moss Maritime, part of Saipem's XSIGHT division dedicated to high value-added services, which is a modularized system, designed for easy fabrication, transportation and installation at operation site.

The technology provides the same benefits as already established by solar photovoltaic solutions for calm sea locations (Floating Photovoltaic). However, being designed for more rough weather conditions, additional locations can now be considered. The Moss Maritime solution has a dual application: it is suitable for areas where there are no large water reservoirs and also for very windy areas.

As part of the cooperation agreement, Equinor and Moss Maritime will combine their experiences and know-how to further develop the concept with a competitive and cost-effective approach that shall meet the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions. The ambition is to be one of the leading providers of near coastal and offshore solutions for floating solar panel parks.

Ida Husem, CEO of Moss Maritime, commented, “The agreement with Equinor goes in the direction taken by Saipem and Moss Maritime towards the development of new technologies related to clean energy. Moss Maritime is constantly looking for opportunities where to apply its expertise in engineering design and services also in the renewable energy sector.”

 

 
